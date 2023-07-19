Arrest made as fatal M4 crash victim named
A victim of the fatal collision on the M4 earlier this week was named as police arrest a fourth person.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of 58-year-old Saado Hussein by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
On Monday at around 00:05 BST, emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the M4 eastbound.
Both vehicles had left the carriageway and two women in their 50s and 60s died at the scene.
The family of one of the women said: "We are incredibly devastated and traumatised by the tragic events that occurred earlier this week.
"We are grateful for the support of our family and friends, including the wider Bristol community at this difficult time."
The three remaining occupants of the same vehicle attended hospital, two of whom have been discharged to recover at home.
One person remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Three men, one in their 20s and two in their 30s, travelling in the other car were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been bailed.
Officers would like to speak to anyone travelling along the east or westbound carriageway who may have seen the collision involving a grey Peugeot and a blue Volkswagen, or have dashcam footage, of the incident or the moments leading up to it.
They are especially keen to speak to anyone driving near junction 22 between 23:55 and 00:10 BST.