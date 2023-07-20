Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Hot air balloons inflated for launch
Hot air balloons have been inflated in Bristol city centre to mark the launch of the city's balloon festival.
The iconic Bristol International Balloon Fiesta will return to Ashton Court Estate from 10 August to 13 August.
Up to 100 balloons will be expected to take flight during the 45th edition of the free festival.
A family fun day will take place on the Friday of the fiesta.
Nine balloons were inflated earlier at the Lloyds amphitheatre on Bristol's harbourside to mark the event's launch.
The festival's mass ascent usually takes place on the Friday morning of the event, but this year there will be a 18:00 BST ascent on the Thursday, which will be followed by a nightglow.
An unplanned Thursday mass ascent took place in 2019 due to bad weather.
More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the event this year.
There will be on the ground entertainment at a bandstand which will be programmed by Bristol-based record label Jelli Records.
Flight teams will be in the main arena to greet visitors, who will have the opportunity to step inside an inflated balloon.
