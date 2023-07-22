Outdoor cinema powered by bikes in Bristol this weekend
Bristol's College Green is going to be turned into a pedal-powered outdoor cinema this weekend.
The Cycle Cinema is part of Bristol's Summer Film Takeover - a programme of nine free film events presented by Bristol UNESCO City of Film (BUCF).
Forty static bikes will generate electricity, which will help power the event as back-to-back family-friendly films are played on both days.
The event is free but ticketed and people have been told to bring chairs.
Natalie Moore, BUCF manager said: "It promises to be a great family day out and a one-of-a-kind experience that reflects Bristol's commitment to both film and sustainability."
BUCF and its partners are holding several events across the city centre between June and September, celebrating aspects of Bristol's culture and identity through a range of different screen experiences.
The schedule for Saturday includes cult classics such as The Addams Family, Whale Rider, UP and ET, while Sunday's list includes The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Singin' In the Rain, Fantastic Mr Fox and The Truman Show.
Half of the scheduled films have been chosen by Bristol citizens who participated in cinema curation workshops conducted by Compass Presents.
"We wanted to create an event that not only celebrates cinema but also empowers our community to actively participate in the programming process," said Compass Presents director Tara Sachdeva.
