Bristol learning centre celebrates 10 years supporting young people
- Published
A learning centre that has inspired thousands of young people towards a brighter future has celebrated its 10th birthday.
IntoUniversity Bristol East helps children aged seven and up with academic support, mentoring and aspiration-raising workshops and trips.
One year 8 student said: "Their academic support has taught me to persevere in my studies."
The IntoUniversity centre is partnered with the University of Bristol.
The site opened in Barton Hill in 2013 to help children get into university courses, as the area has a below average rate of children getting into further education.
Over the past decade it has helped more than 6,400 young people improve academically, develop soft skills and learn about future options, including how to get into university and further education.
The support has included taking 4,600 young people on trips to the University of Bristol and 6,800 hours of mentoring by the University's students.
A Year 8 student, who attends IntoUniversity Bristol East, said: "The staff help me do homework and explain things in a fun way and allow me to work in a team but also individually."
Emily Magrath, IntoUniversity's regional operations manager, said: "It has been a privilege to oversee the centre for a little over half its life so far, and to be able to get to know all the students and their families and watch as they develop their interests, academic abilities and future aspirations.
"A hugely important part of the successes here is our partnership with the University of Bristol, it has been a key factor in allowing us to be a secure and stable service."
An event celebrating the 10th anniversary was held this week at the centre's site on Trinity Road, with students and families, community stakeholders and supporters from the University, including its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Evelyn Welch.
The Bristol East Centre was the first collaboration between the University of Bristol and IntoUniversity but they have since opened a second learning centre in Bishopsworth, in collaboration with University of Exeter and the University of Bath.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk