Bristol Airport: Traffic warning ahead of A38 closure
People embarking on their summer getaways from Bristol Airport are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys during a planned road closure.
The A38 will be closed overnight Monday to Friday, from 20:00 until 06:00 BST.
The work is part of North Somerset Council's bus service improvement plan and will include relaying road surfaces and redrawing road markings.
The road will be closed at the junction of the A38 Bridgwater Road and the B3130 Barrow Street at Barrow Gurney.
"Diversions will be in place and all customers are advised to allow additional travel time to and from the airport whilst the road closures are in place," a spokesperson for Bristol Airport said.
"Customers travelling to and from the airport by public transport are advised to check with their transport provider to see if the bus/coach service is operating during this time as the diversion route for public transport providers may add up to 40 minutes travel time," they added.
