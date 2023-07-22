The Chinese drag artist who found self-acceptance in Bristol
A Chinese drag artist who could only come out as gay when he moved to Bristol to study has said he wants to help others to accept themselves.
Zee, 28, left China and travelled to the city five years ago, having spent at least six years in denial about his sexuality.
He recently performed as Miss Dynasty at Bristol Pride and said for the first time he felt safe expressing himself.
"Here I can be myself and no one is judging me," he said.
Talking to BBC West, Zee said: "I had a difficult experience - this is why I want to use this character to inspire people to be who you are and embrace yourself."
He joked that Miss Dynasty is "a mail-order bride from China".
"She wants to celebrate what is forbidden in her home country. She also wants to support queer artists or queer people who have similar experiences," he said.
Growing up, Zee said he was brutally bullied for being "feminine" and felt he had nowhere to turn when he realised he was gay.
"I felt like being gay was a sin," he said. "I felt really ashamed and I felt really scared because you don't know what to do."
While homosexuality is not illegal in China, it is still a powerful social taboo.
Zee explained that in his home town, just outside of Shanghai, it would be treated as a "mental illness" and he was at risk of being sent to a psychiatric hospital.
"I don't feel safe in China," he said.
Accepting his sexuality has also brought heartbreak, with his parents disowning him after he came out.
"They can't accept me, they think I was brainwashed by western culture and they regret sending me to the UK," he said.
He said they think he is weak for "choosing" to be gay.
"They think I don't have a strong enough mind to be a straight person, they think I made a choice."
Living in Bristol has been transformative for Zee, and performing at the city's Pride event was a pivotal moment.
"It really inspired me - watching loads of young people celebrating together is what we need," he said.
When asked about his future plans for Miss Dynasty, he said: "I want this character to make me stronger, I want to be true to myself.
"Secondly, for other people out there - black, queer, trans people, people of colour who have had similar experiences - I want to reach out to them and tell them it's okay to be yourself.
"We are here to support you, we have a large community, charities, Bristol Pride - everyone out there wants to support you."
