Bristol street art celebrates city's 650th anniversary
A selection of new street art has been designed in Bristol to celebrate the city's 650th anniversary.
The Renaissance Paint Jam, organised by the team behind street art festival, Upfest, saw 10 Bristol artists working on windows in Queen's Road, Park Street and the Triangle.
The four-day event, held between 20-23 July, was part of a year-long celebration of "all things Bristol".
The artists used techniques and styles popular during the Renaissance era.
The artists included Inkie, Bedminster-based illustrator Will Cross, sign writer TOZER, colourful painter Georgie Webster, fine art-inspired Andrew Burns Colwill, mural artist Martin D'Arcy and street art expressionist Cheba.
Their designs aim to incorporate some of the styles and techniques that were popular when Bristol gained independence.
King Edward III granted important rights and privileges to Bristol by royal charter in 1373, giving the city and its suburbs jurisdiction independent from other county authorities, making it a county in its own right.
Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) worked with businesses in the area to bring the project to life, using units that are currently empty.
Vicky Lee, head of Bristol BID, said 2023 was a "significant year for the city" as it celebrates 650 years of independence, adding "there's nothing more synonymous with modern day Bristol than street art".
