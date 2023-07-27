Bristol Galleries car park to become cinema for screening event
An underground car park is to form the backdrop for a free cinema event.
Part of the Galleries car park in Bristol will be transformed to screen the 2021 documentary Summer of Soul on 29 July.
Local artists will kick-off the evening with live jam-style performances, paying homage to Bristol's musical heritage.
Natalie Moore from Bristol UNESCO City of Film said: "It will be an evening to remember for soul music lovers."
Summer of Soul has won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Grammy, and is about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Edson Burton, who is hosting the cinema event, will guide the audience through the evening's line-up which includes a dance competition and funk and soul afterparty.
Musicians include Bristol's DJ Style and the female-led funk collective Streets of Soul, with visitors encouraged to dress in 1960s attire.
Bristol UNESCO City of Film and its partners have been holding several events across the city centre as part of a summer film takeover, which comes to an end on 16 September.
