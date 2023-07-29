Nigel de Brulier: forgotten Hollywood star's links to Bristol
A star of the silent screen and his little-known links to Bristol are to be explored as part of a film festival.
While the city is well-known for Hollywood connections through Cary Grant, Bob Hope, and Deborah Kerr, less is remembered of Nigel de Brulier.
Film fans will be able to learn more about him on 29 July when the Watershed Cinema features his 1923 film Salome.
Born Francis George Packer in Frenchay in 1877, Mr de Brulier later emigrated to the United States of America.
He then embarked on an illustrious screen career, starring in more than 100 films over three decades.
Despite this, Mr de Brulier's name has often been overshadowed by other Hollywood legends associated with Bristol.
The actor stars in Salome which is being screened as part of the Watershed's Cinema Rediscovered festival, which features more than 50 events celebrating classic films.
The silent film will be accompanied by a live piano performance from Meg Morley.
Following the screening, film historian Pamela Hutchinson will lead a talk looking into the film's historical significance and Mr de Brulier's life in the entertainment industry.
