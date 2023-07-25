Bristol: Man arrested after 19-year-old fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested after a teenager was fatally stabbed in the St Pauls area of Bristol.
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, from St Pauls, was found in Grosvenor Road just after 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.
Officers said a 21-year-old was arrested in Kingswood on Monday evening as part of the investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man remained in custody.
Specially trained family liaison officers are providing support to Mr Kinuthia's family.
"Our thoughts are with his family in their grief," the force said.
It added the investigation was now being led by the specialist Major Crime Investigation Team.
