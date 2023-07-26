K-Dogg: Trial date set for four men accused of attack
Four men charged after an NHS worker was hit by a car are to go on trial.
Phillip Adams, 25, Patrick James, 21, Jordan McCarthy, 21, and Daniel Whereatt, 49, are all accused of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 24.
Mr Tjitendero, a musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital on 22 July 2020.
He was injured on Monks Park Avenue, Bristol, as he walked to a bus stop.
Mr Tjitendero suffered a broken leg and nose and sustained extensive facial injuries.
Mr James, of Lawrence Weston, is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to another man, Julian Ford, in the Lawrence Weston area of the city on 12 July 2020.
Mr Adams, of Southmead, Mr James, and Mr McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston, and Mr Whereatt, 49, of Bedminster appeared before Bristol Crown Court in hearing to set their trial date.
They did not enter pleas and spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.
Judge Moira Macmillan told them: "The position is that a trial date has been set for 2 September next year with a trial estimate of four weeks."
The case is set to be heard at Bristol Crown Court.
