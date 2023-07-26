Eddie Kinuthia murder suspects released on bail
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenager have been released on police bail.
The men, aged 21 and 19, were arrested in connection with the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol last Friday.
Eddie died in hospital after being stabbed in a park in Grosvenor Rd, St Pauls, just yards from his home.
His life was celebrated at a vigil on Tuesday, where he was described as the "heart of the community".
The 21-year-old man was arrested in Kingswood on Monday evening and released on conditional bail as the police investigation continues.
The second suspect was detained in Hanham on Tuesday. He has also been bailed but remains in custody after being charged with an unrelated offence.
Police have continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward. They say they are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw two people in dark clothing riding an electric motorbike around the time Eddie was fatally wounded.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, from Avon & Somerset Police, said: "Even a small piece of information could be the missing link we need. Eddie didn't deserve to die as he did - no one does.
"The community is sending a clear message that knife crime has to stop and Eddie's family don't want anyone else to experience their pain."
