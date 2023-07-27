Bristol park and ride station set to open
- Published
A multi-million pound park and ride station is due to open, 10 years after plans were first outlined.
Great Western Railway confirmed Portway Park and Ride station in Bristol will open on Tuesday 1 August.
The station has been built on the city's Severn Beach line and sits alongside the existing bus park and ride site on the A4 Portway, close to Junction 18 of the M5.
It will be the first station to open in the city for almost 100 years.
The station is being funded by the Department for Transport, Bristol City Council and the West of England Combined Authority to form part of the wider MetroWest programme of transport improvements.
On its website, GWR said the station would be served throughout the day in each direction by half-hourly services on the Severn Beach line.
Direct trains will run to Avonmouth, Severn Beach and Bristol Temple Meads to connect with the rest of the rail network.
The existing bus park and ride site will remain in operation with buses departing to the city centre every 20 minutes.
Access to the new station will be through the existing Portway park and ride site.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk