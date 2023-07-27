A370 traffic: Bristol road blocked after lorry overturns

Overturned lorry on roadAvon and Somerset Constabulary
The driver went to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening

A road is blocked after a cement lorry overturned on the outskirts of Bristol.

The A370 in Long Ashton is closed northbound after a single-vehicle collision, which happened near Colliters Way at about 14:20 BST.

The driver went to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.