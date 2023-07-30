Plans for second liveable neighbourhood in Bristol on hold
Plans for a second liveable neighbourhood in Bristol have been paused after "strong opposition" to a trial for the first.
Mayor Marvin Rees said the city council will be learning from the first trial "before rushing" to begin another one.
The East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood trial, due to launch this winter in Barton Hill and St George, is unpopular with some residents.
Liveable neighbourhoods aim to make areas safer for cycling and walking.
Under the plans for east Bristol, many side roads will be closed off to through-traffic with bollards and planters, in a bid to reducing speeding and air pollution.
However, the trial has faced opposition and earlier in July about 200 people gathered to share concerns about the plans with residents worried it will make it harder for them to get to their jobs.
Labour promised at least two liveable neighbourhood pilots in their manifesto ahead of the local elections in 2021, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But with nine months to go before the next election, only the trial in east Bristol is about to be launched.
Mr Rees said: "We will ensure that we bring communities with us in making these improvements and ward councillors will be asked to lead the engagement and design.
"However, officer time is currently fully resourced in rolling out the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood, and this remains our priority."
Other concerns raised by residents about the east Bristol trial include the potential for increased congestion on nearby main routes like Church Road, delays to emergency services, and the perception among some of a lack of public consultation.
However, some residents, including those on Beaufort Road in St George, have spoken in favour of the plans, due to concerns over road safety.
