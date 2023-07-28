New Bristol Rovers football stand sparks anger among neighbours
People living near to a football stadium have complained that construction on a new stand has begun before plans are approved.
Bristol Rovers is replacing its South Stand at the Memorial Stadium in North Bristol with new under cover seats.
The council has advised the club that no work should take place before permission is granted.
The BBC has contacted Bristol Rovers and asked about the status of the planning application.
The new South Stand will include 3,425 seats, and Rovers initially said it would be ready before the new season according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But with the first home game on 12 August, work is likely to last much longer, raising questions for fans who have already bought tickets for the new seats.
'A noisy process'
The pending planning application is attracting a large number of public objections as well as some supporters.
Writing to the council's planning department, one resident said:
"There has not been sufficient consideration to the impact on the community and infrastructure from construction and the increased capacity.
"Beginning construction before even consulting neighbours is a clear indication that any concerns will be ignored regardless."
Another resident added: "The development was underway long before permission was sought. It has been a noisy process that has caused issues for neighbours."
But several supporters also wrote to the council saying the works should be allowed to take place.
They said the upgrades would help the ground get back up to its capacity before the pandemic, which would also provide a boost for local businesses.
One supporter said: "The added traffic would have been the same pre-Covid so no detriment or new experience to the residents who moved next to a football stadium that has been there over 100 years."
The plans will most likely go to a development control committee at the council, where councillors will vote on whether to approve or refuse permission.
If councillors refuse permission, and Rovers have carried on building the stand, the council could order the club to take it down.
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "A planning application is under consideration. The planning enforcement team have advised that works should not take place without the required planning permission in place."
