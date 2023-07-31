Portway Park and Ride train station opens in Bristol
- Published
The first railway station to open in Bristol for nearly a century has started operations linking Avonmouth with the city centre.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper officially opened the new Portway Park and Ride station.
From Tuesday, regular services will run from the station seven days a week along the Severn Beach railway line.
"This will provide a boost to Bristol and its surrounding area by improving local transport links," Mr Harper said.
"Today's opening of Portway Park and Ride Station is the latest example of this government's plan to invest in infrastructure and grow the economy."
'Sustainable travel'
Managed by Great Western Railway, the station aims to ease congestion on local roads and provide an additional transport option for the 9,000 people who work in the surrounding area.
Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees, said: "I am incredibly proud and delighted to open Bristol's first railway station in 96 years.
"Portway Park & Ride station will offer local people and commuters an efficient and sustainable travel option."
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said it was "undoubtedly a good day for Bristolians".
"I'm proud it's been made possible by a substantial £3 million-plus investment from my West of England Mayoral Combined Authority," he said.
Portway Park and Ride Station marks Britain's 2,577th railway station and follows the opening of Marsh Barton station in Exeter earlier this month.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk