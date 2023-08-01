Banksy disciple spray-paints unusual royal portraits across Bristol
An Italian street artist inspired by Bristolian legend Banksy has spoken of his love of Bristol after visiting for the first time.
Salvatore Benintende, who goes by the moniker TVBOY, said it was like "the student following the master".
"This isn't vandalism, it's a present to the city," he said.
His work, which is documented on his Instagram page, depicts members of the Royal Family in unusual circumstances.
"I've had a huge reaction from Bristol people," he said.
He explained that while he was creating a scene showing a marriage between Meghan and Kate, a street-art tour group came by and caught him in action.
"They were amazed. They said it was meaningful to the city to have a mural like that.
"Of course people don't [always] like street art. But Bristol people were very talkative and I had this feeling they were charming - and enthusiastic about what I did," said Mr Benintende.
TVBOY has been painting since the age of 16 in 1996, starting out in Milan.
He now lives in Barcelona.
"What we get from the news is a constant saga about the Royal Family, and I wanted to connect with the local people.
"I think that a lot of people in Bristol are against the monarchy in some way.
Mr Benintende said that the comparison with Banksy was impossible to avoid.
"For me, Banksy is like the Picasso of the moment and journalists need a comparison. So I decided it was time for me to come to Bristol," he said.
