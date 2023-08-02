Callington Road Hospital, Bristol, receives £7.85m funding
A hospital which treats people with serious mental health conditions has received £7.85m in funding.
Urban Group (York) Ltd has secured the financial boost to improve Callington Road Hospital in Bristol.
Four buildings across the site will undergo renovation work as part of an 18-month project.
Works will include new bedrooms, wards, a kitchen and multi-purpose rooms for meetings, as well as a therapy suite and workshops.
Jimmy Crowe, commercial director at Urban Group, said the project would allow "specialist skills and resources" to be shared across the site.
"The reconfiguration and improvements to Callington Road Hospital will bring together inpatient facilities, creating a centre of excellence offering a wide range of specialist therapies in a supportive environment," he added.
Charlotte Scully, from Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust, said: "Supporting our community-based services, the investment into Callington Road Hospital will provide enhanced inpatient support, bringing together a range of skills, specialisms and therapies."
The hospital, which opened in 2006, provides psychiatric inpatient and community services for people in Bristol and the surrounding region.
