University of Bristol 'dismissed complaints' about sexist farmer
Published
Two students who said they faced sexist harassment while on a farm placement claim their lecturer dismissed their concerns.
The University of Bristol veterinary science students said that while on the farm they were asked to take their tops off and clean holiday rentals.
One said a senior lecturer was "dismissive" of their concerns, saying it was "typical farmer behaviour".
The university said it had suspended the farm from its list of placements.
One student, who originally spoke to the Bristol Tab, said she had been worried because she had received a text message from the farmer promising to "give us alcohol and make it a party".
Speaking to BBC West, she said the lecturer had warned cancelling would have been "unprofessional".
There were "lots of little comments" from the farmer, she said.
"[There were] comments about us being women, not strong, not made for farm work - he made a comment about another girl taking her top off for him to do some painting."
"When we cleaned his holiday lodge rentals, he said 'you're women, that's your job'."
The students claim they were instructed by lecturers to report anything that made them uncomfortable to the farmer's wife, rather than the university's emergency phone number.
"There was a helpline we could ring and we were told that was for immediate danger emergencies," she said.
The student claimed that after the placement a senior lecturer had been "really dismissive" of their complaints.
"She laughed at us during the meeting, she said it was typical farmer behaviour," she said.
"It was so disappointing to hear it, she literally said 'what do you expect?'."
The pair said the farmer admitted he had previously been removed from the university's placement list following complaints by students.
But he had been asked to take students again during the pandemic due to a shortage of work experience opportunities.
"The fact they knowingly sent us on the placement was upsetting," the student said.
The second student said she felt uncomfortable being left alone with the farmer.
On a warm day, he told her "it's take-your-top-off weather", adding he would "pay to see that".
As well as cleaning holiday lets, the students were asked to paint walls.
"He said we should take our tops off to paint," the student said.
The farmer also sent her a video of two scantily clad girls dancing, adding he expected "to see that in the shed on Saturday".
Professor Sheena Warman, deputy head of the university's veterinary school, said the students' concerns were being taken seriously.
"The behaviour and attitudes they experienced during their placement were completely unacceptable and I am sorry for the distress this has caused," she said.
"I agree that the feedback received from their lecturer when this was raised with them afterwards was disappointing and they have contacted the students themselves to apologise directly."
Prof Warman said the university would be updating its guidance to students ahead of placements and reminding staff "how best they can offer support".
"Whilst we continue to look into the concerns raised, we have taken the farm in question off our placement list and will decide in due course whether it should be removed completely," she added.
