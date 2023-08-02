Bristol Labour Party members are racists, says paper editor
The editor of a leading black newspaper branded Labour Party members in Bristol as "turnip-munching racists" after Marvin Rees lost an MP selection vote.
The Voice's Lester Holloway spoke out after Damien Egan was selected over the mayor to be Labour's candidate in the new Bristol North East constituency.
Mr Holloway said there were "deep issues" regarding attitudes towards the black mayor.
Mr Rees and the Labour Party have been approached for comment.
Mr Holloway told BBC West the mayor had been one of the most successful Labour figures of the past few years.
"But his latest defeat in Bristol speaks volumes about a city with a history of racism denial," he explained.
"I don't know to what extent racism motivated the vote against Rees - but questions need to be asked."
Mr Egan was selected by the members to be their candidate at the next general election, in a vote on Sunday.
The vote was open to members who live within the area of the new constituency.
When party members spoke to the BBC after the selection meeting, some stressed Mr Egan had won on "his own merits".
One voter said: "Mr Egan was not the favourite, but his hard work paid off.
"He was the only candidate that came to my house, knocked on the door, and had a conversation with me."
Mr Rees will continue in his role as mayor until 2024, before the role is abolished following a vote to scrap the post in May 2022.
Mr Holloway said: "While Rees was re-elected in 2021, his period as city mayor was already scarred by constant criticism.
"Bristol was officially the worst city to live in as a black person in 2017, when it was found to have the highest racial wealth disparity of the top 10 UK cities.
"That was according to some research done by The Runnymede Trust - but its not just about Bristol - there are questions to be asked about systemic racism in every area of the country."
