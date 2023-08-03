Bristol PC denies coercive control and suffocation
A police officer has denied coercive and controlling behaviour and the intentional suffocation of a woman.
PC Mitchell Curtis, 33, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court to deny three charges alleged to have occurred in the South Gloucestershire area.
The Avon and Somerset Police officer from Bristol denied two charges of coercive and controlling behaviour between February 2021 and October 2022.
PC Curtis also denied intentionally suffocating the same woman last July.
The defendant has also pleaded not guilty to criminal damage over an allegation he damaged the door handle of the woman's car in April 2022.
During the brief hearing, PC Curtis spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and enter his not guilty pleas.
He was given conditional bail and told by District Judge Lynne Matthews he would appear at Gloucester Crown Court for a hearing on 7 September.
PC Curtis served in Bristol, but was suspended from duty in October 2022 after a complaint was made to police.
