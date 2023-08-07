Plans for 145 homes in Yate approved at second attempt
- Published
Plans for 145 homes that had been delayed because councillors were concerned about noise from a nearby sports centre, have been approved.
Councillors granted permission for the properties at Ladden Garden Village in Yate after developers Barratt Homes agreed to install a 6ft 5in (2m) acoustic fence.
The go-ahead was unanimously given on 3 August after councillors heard the noise concerns had been addressed.
Building work will begin in the autumn.
South Gloucestershire Council deferred the application in July because members were worried that complaints from new residents about noise from Yate Outdoor Sports Complex (YOSC) could limit the centre's activities, rather than the impact on householders.
'Got what we wanted'
Councillor Adrian Rush told the meeting: "We've got what we wanted, we can't do any more.
"I still think YOSC are going to get complaints but we've done everything we can."
Councillor Mike Drew said he was "certainly not enthusiastic" about the plan but added it would likely win on appeal if the council opposed it.
"I understand that YOSC will still be obliged to put up a ball retention fence along their boundary to make sure that no things fly out," he said.
"That's an additional expense for the charity that runs the site.
"If Barratt was to find them some generosity and pay for that fence, that would be much appreciated by YOSC," added Mr Drew.
'Fantastic asset'
Barratt Homes Bristol design and planning coordinator Alex Winter told the committee he understood the concerns regarding YOSC.
He said: "Barratt Homes considers YOSC to be a fantastic asset to all residents and we do not wish to see its activities curtailed.
"To this end, we have obtained consent to upgrade the proposed timber fence... to a 2m high acoustic timber fence."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk