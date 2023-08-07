St Pauls: Fourth man held over Eddie Kinuthia stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenager in the St Pauls area of Bristol.
The suspect, aged in his 20s, is the fourth person to be detained over the fatal stabbing of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19.
Mr Kinuthia, also known as EK, suffered multiple stab wounds in Grosvenor Road on 21 July and died in hospital.
Two other men, aged 19 and 21, also held on suspicion of murder, remain on bail, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A man detained near the scene shortly after Mr Kinuthia's stabbing has been eliminated from the investigation.
The force has renewed its appeal for witnesses.
'Treasured in our hearts'
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: "Specialist officers continue to support Eddie's family and we really want to be able to give them all the answers they need about who killed Eddie and why.
"Please, if you can help us get these answers for Eddie's family, come forward as soon as you can."
Mr Kinuthia family said in tribute that he was "deeply loved and will be sorely missed".
"His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs," they said.
"He's been taken from our presence, but he will forever be treasured in our hearts and our memories."
