Bristol fire: Blaze breaks out at disused Whitchurch sports centre
Residents have been advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke from a large fire at a former sports centre.
Avon Fire and Rescue were called to the fire in Whitchurch Lane, Bristol, at about 09:51 BST.
Road closures are in place in both directions along Bamfield with twelve crews in attendance, including from Kingswood, Bath, Weston and Southmead.
A fire service spokesperson said there are no reported injuries.
