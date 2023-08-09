Bristol's longest-serving councillor to step down in 2024
A city's longest-serving councillor is to step down in 2024, after 32 years.
Helen Holland was first elected to the ward of Whitchurch Park on Bristol City Council in 1991.
She successfully defended her seat - which became Hartcliffe and Withywood - eight times.
Speaking about her years in office, she said: "If anyone had said in 1991 I'll still be here 30 years later I would have laughed.
"When you take the decision to stand, you don't know how long you're going to be there."
Ms Holland led the Bristol Labour group for a decade, as well as leading the whole city council.
"The city has grown, we're on the world stage a little bit more now," she said.
"I think Bristol has learned to be at ease with itself a little bit more."
'Best job in the city'
Hartcliffe and Withywood sits on the southern edge of Bristol and is among the most deprived wards in the city.
"Any councillor who overlooks the needs of the residents who put them there does so at their peril," said Ms Holland.
"I've loved representing this area with its challenges and opportunities."
Labour has run Bristol City Council since 2016, when Marvin Rees was elected mayor.
The role of Bristol's mayor will be scrapped next year and replaced by a committee system.
Ms Holland is one of four cabinet members not seeking re-election, including both current deputy mayors, Asher Craig and Craig Cheney.
Ms Holland said: "It will be fascinating to see how the new committee system works out. But 33 years is long enough.
"I've had a fantastic time. I feel as if I've had one of the best jobs in the city."
