Couple fall in love at Keynsham retirement village
- Published
Two retirement village residents have got married after meeting and falling in love.
Christopher Streets, 82, and Rosa Streets, 81, moved to St Monica Trust's Chocolate Quarter Retirement Village in Keynsham after their spouses died.
The couple tied the knot at the end of July, 18 months after meeting for the first time at a coffee morning.
Mrs Streets said: "We've had so much fun together and the great thing is that we spend so much time laughing."
The couple married at the Bath Guildhall surrounded by members of both their families, followed by a celebratory meal at the Pump Room Restaurant.
Mr Streets said: "It was very emotional for both of us, having our children and grandchildren there and we also streamed the ceremony live to New Zealand for my family who live out there."
Describing how they first met, Mrs Streets, a former nurse, said: "I saw him sitting by the window and I was sitting opposite.
"The sun was shining on him and he had these lovely yellow socks on, which seemed to almost glow in the sunshine.
"Then he came and sat next to me on the couch and we started talking."
Mr Streets, a former mining consultant, and Mrs Streets quickly found they had a lot in common, including a love of art, the theatre, history, music and spending time in the countryside.
Enjoying life together
Despite an eventful first date at a restaurant in Bath, where Mrs Streets nearly choked on a banana leaf, they quickly became an item.She said: "I hadn't been on a date for years and I thought 'trust me to blow it by choking on a banana leaf like an idiot.'"It was after booking a holiday together to Northern Italy that the idea of marriage came up.
Mr Streets said: "We're both in our 80s and we don't know how long we've got left, so let's enjoy it together."
But it was not quite the traditional proposal, as Mr Streets joked: "If I'd got down on one knee, I'd never have got up.
"It was a bit of a babbling proposal, but luckily Rosa laughed and said 'yes', so we set a date for the wedding."
Mrs Streets said they have decided to keep their own apartments, "which makes our friends laugh".
She explained they both have a lifetime of possessions that will not fit in one apartment.
Mr Streets added: "So at sunset you may see us migrating across the Chocolate Quarter; or late at night, if Rosa gets fed up with my snoring."
