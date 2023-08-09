St Pauls: Fifth arrest in connection with Eddie Kinuthia stabbing
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenager in the St Pauls area of Bristol.
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack on Grosvenor Road at about 23:00 BST on 21 July and died in hospital.
A man in his 20s, from Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday evening.
He was released under investigation on Wednesday morning, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Three other males, one in his 20s and the others aged 19 and 21, remain on police bail in connection with the killing.
Another man who was arrested close to the scene shortly after the attack has been eliminated from the investigation.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who was in the area on the night of the killing and may have seen two people riding an electric motorbike to contact them.
The suspects were wearing dark clothing and the motorbike is described as resembling a Sur-Ron.
