Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2023: First mass ascent in pictures
- Published
Hot air balloons have taken to the skies as the International Balloon Fiesta gets underway in Bristol.
Hundreds of fans were up early to see the first mass ascent from Ashton Court shortly after 06:45 BST.
More than 50 balloons are floating over Bristol heading north-east over the city centre towards Filton and Winterbourne.
The fiesta is entering its second day after Thursday evening's flight was called off due to wind conditions.
Despite balloons being unable to take to the skies on Thursday evening, festival-goers were still treated to a night glow.
Depending on weather conditions there are more mass ascents planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday - morning and evening.
Organisers told the city to "keep their eyes to the skies".
.
