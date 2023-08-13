Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Balloons take flight for the final day
Hot air balloons have taken to the skies for the final day of the four-day Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court.
Rain and wet weather over the weekend has slowed balloons taking to the skies due to canopies becoming wet.
Both the morning and evening mass ascents were cancelled on Saturday night.
Only a handful of balloons took flight on Sunday morning due to poor weather conditions.
The rest of the festival site is still open, with other activities available throughout the day.
Organisers of the event said many of the canopies were wet following Saturday night's Night Glow and currently drying out ahead of the planned mass ascent, scheduled for 18:00 BST.
