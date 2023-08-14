Busy Bristol road closed for two weeks for gas network upgrade
A busy section of a city road will be closed for around two weeks while a gas network upgrade is carried out.
The closure is in place along the Westbury Road area of Henleaze, at its junction with Henleaze Road and Henleaze Avenue, Bristol.
Wales & West Utilities Programme Controller, Simon Lee, said the work is part of a £675,000 investment locally.
The road is expected to reopen on the 30 August with traffic lights in place until 22 December.
Mr Lee said the work is "essential to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future".
He apologised for any disruption, adding they are doing "everything we can to keep the traffic flowing safely".
Traffic management will be in place throughout the project.
