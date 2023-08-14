Man photographs Bristol Balloon Fiesta with 1890s camera
- Published
A photographer has used a 100-year-old camera to take pictures of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
Simon Williams, who is from the city, used a Kodak Panoram to take photos of the Clifton Suspension Bridge as balloons flew over during Friday morning's mass ascent.
The panoramic camera was designed in the 1890s but was taken out of production 30 years later.
"I just love the look you get from the camera," Mr Williams said.
He bought his first 19th-century camera five years ago, after he retired from being a teacher.
"I saw one for sale and it felt like a challenge I wanted to take on," Mr Williams said.
"Now I've got a bit of a collection going."
He said he takes photos of places around Bristol such as the historic Underfall Yard on the city's harbourside, and the Clifton Suspension Bridge.
"I love that you can hold the photos in your hand. I got a bit disillusioned with digital photography," Mr Williams added.
"The cameras need maintenance and you can improve them by hand - I love the satisfaction of using something I've made."
Mr Williams will be exhibiting some of his work at the Artport festival in Portishead in September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk