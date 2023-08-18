Bedminster street party to be main attraction of new event
- Published
The creative spirit of a Bristol suburb will be celebrated in a new event this weekend.
Bedminster will host its first Bristol Art District Weekender on 19-20 August with many events involving local artists and craftspeople.
Shopping area East Street will host a giant street party on Saturday.
Ruth Green, Head of Bedminster Business Improvement District (BID), said it was "more important than ever" to support local businesses.
The weekend will feature free craft workshops, performance art, street art and photography.
Live theatre, street performers, choirs and children's crafts will be part of the Saturday street party.
On Sunday the activities, some of which will have a ticket cost, will move into local venues but there will continue to be outdoor performances.
Ms Green said: "There is so much creativity running through the heart of Bedminster and we want to amplify it.
"We'll have Upfest bringing street artists to live paint in the street, workshops of all kinds for all levels of experience, theatre performances, pop-up music performances and plenty of food and drinks from all the traders in the area."
Bristol Art District Weekender is part of the Bristol's City Centre & High Streets Recovery and Renewal programme, which is funded by Bristol City Council and the West of England's Combined Authority's Love our High Streets project.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk