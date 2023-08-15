M5 traffic: Lanes closed as emergency services attend crash

The M5 MotorwayNational Highways
The M5 North is currently closed between J17 and J18

One person is being taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the M5.

Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called to the scene at about 11:15 BST earlier.

Highways South West reported the M5 North is currently closed between junction 17 Avonmouth and Junction 18 Cribbs Causeway.

Lane three of three, southbound on the M5, is also closed with emergency services at the scene.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix says all traffic is currently being held, with queues on the motorway.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for travel.

