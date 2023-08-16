Sixth man arrested on suspicion of murdering Eddie Kinuthia

Eddie Kinuthia smiling in a bowtie and yellow capFamily handout
Despite several arrests, no one has yet been charged over Eddie Kinuthia's death

A sixth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old in Bristol.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack on Grosvenor Road, in St Pauls, on 21 July and died in hospital.

Of the five men previously arrested, three are on conditional police bail, one was released under investigation and another is no longer a suspect.

The sixth man is in his 20s, from Bristol and is in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police
Eddie and his mum Irene, who said her son was a "star"

Last week, the mother of Mr King appealed for the "cowardly" killers to give themselves up.

Despite several arrests, no one has yet been charged in relation to Mr King's death.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.