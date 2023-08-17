M32 closed near Hambrook after lorry overturns
The M32 in Gloucestershire has been partially closed after a lorry overturned, shedding its load and spilling fuel on the carriageway.
The road is shut southbound between the M4 J19 and J1 near Hambrook.
Lane three on the northbound carriageway and the M4 J19 westbound entry and exit slip roads are also closed.
Drivers are advised to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journeys.
Gloucestershire Police and National Highways staff are at the scene.
