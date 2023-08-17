Bristol Clean Air Zone: Drivers win more than half of appeals
- Published
Successful appeals by motorists fined for entering Bristol's Clean Air Zone outweigh rejections by more than four to one, figures show.
Data from the Government's Traffic Penalty Tribunal shows just 17% of cases went in favour of Bristol City Council.
More than half - 56% - of the fine appeals went the way of the driver.
The rest were closed by consent order, meaning an agreement was reached between council and motorist.
Bristol launched its Clean Air Zone in November 2022, but the City Council has refused to release any data regarding its effectiveness in reducing air pollution, or the amount of money it has generated through charges or fines.
The authority declined to comment on the figures from the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, but urged drivers to use the vehicle checker before driving into the Zone.
If non-compliant vehicles enter the zone without paying the daily charge, drivers will receive a £120 fine, reduced to £60 if paid within two weeks.
Of the 882 appeals heard by the Tribunal, 500 found in favour of the driver, with 150 upholding the original fine.
Meanwhile 232 cases were closed by consent order, in some cases this was because the vehicle had incorrectly been identified as non-compliant.
In others, the Council accepted payment of the £9 CAZ charge and dropped the fine.
'I wasn't going to let go'
Tony White from Downend successfully appealed two fines earlier this year, he says he was certain he hadn't actually been inside the CAZ.
"I knew I'd planned my route around the zone. I asked them [Bristol City Council] for their camera location but they wouldn't give me that information," he said.
Mr White's appeals were successful because the council failed to provide evidence to the Tribunal.
He feels others may have been incorrectly fined.
"I tend to get the bit between my teeth and I wasn't going to let it go, but how many people will have had the same and just paid it?" he said.
Bristol City Council intends to publish a raft of figures regarding the CAZ in December. In the meantime the authority would not be drawn on the Tribunals figures.
A spokesperson said, "Those who think they have received a Clean Air Zone PCN in error or have mitigating circumstances can submit an appeal.
"Each appeal will be assessed based on its own merit."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk