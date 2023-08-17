Ronaldo Griffiths given life sentence over fatal Bristol park stabbing
A 20-year-old man has been given a life sentence for stabbing a man to death in a city park.
Adam Ali Ibrahim, 37, died after being attacked in Castle Park in Bristol at about 16:20 BST on 31 January.
He was found in Fairfax Street and died in hospital at about 21:45 BST.
Ronaldo Griffiths, of Osprey Road, Redfield, was unanimously found guilty of murder at Bristol Crown Court earlier and will serve a minimum of 23 years in prison.
He was also handed a five-year sentence for attempted grievous bodily harm and 18 months for possessing a bladed article, both to be served concurrently.
The court heard how the victim, known to his friends as Adam and J, died from a single stab wound to his chest.
Prosecutor Anna Vigars said: "Griffiths took Mr Ibrahim's phone out of his pocket which, unsurprisingly, caused him to protest and shout.
"Griffiths swung the knife at Mr Ibrahim, stabbing him in the chest."
The court was told how Mr Ibrahim was helped by his friends to leave Castle Park and seek help.
He made it as far as Fairfax Street before collapsing.
Meanwhile, Griffiths fled the park on a bicycle, and was later seen in CCTV changing his clothes.
In his sentencing statement, Judge Hart told Griffiths he took a knife to the scene and disregarded his defence that he had "collected the knife moments before from a friend".
He added: "I am satisfied this was entirely due to your foolish behaviour. He was a blameless victim.
"You took his mobile phone, some abuse was directed towards you and you lost your temper. You are a habitually violent young man.
"This was a shocking incident which occurred in daylight in a park, which would have had an impact on this community."
After Mr Ibrahim's death, his partner Marie Radford, said he was a "nice man" with a "good heart".
"I won't find anyone else like him again. I am going to miss him every day and every night," she said.
A 24-year-old from Kingsdown, who had been on trial accused of assisting an offender, was found not guilty.
