Bristol alliance that 'believes' rape victims awarded £1.1m
An alliance that "listens to, believes and supports" victims of rape and sexual assault has been awarded £1.1m of funding.
Avon and Somerset's Sexual Violence Therapies Alliance was awarded the cash from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
It provides safe environments that prevent re-traumatisation where victims-survivors can safely disclose, explore, and understand experiences.
Lead provider Claire Bloor said: "These vital funds will allow us to thrive."
The alliance includes The Bridge Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Sarc), The Southmead Project, Womankind and lead provider Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (Sarsas).
The partnership means local therapeutic services can use their collective resources to offer scalable and joined-up support for victims and survivors across Avon and Somerset.
It is the largest grant awarded by the MoJ from the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund.
Initially launched in 2011, the fund is part of the government's commitment to quadruple funding for victim support services by 2025 compared to 2010.
Ms Bloor, the CEO of Sarsas, added: "As a partnership, we are specialists in delivering expert support to victims/survivors grounded in and led by those with lived experience.
"These vital funds will allow our partnership to thrive, funding us to deliver trauma-informed, inclusive, and accessible services for survivors of all ages and genders across the region."
The successful bid was put together by Sarsas, The Green House and Kinergy along with SafeLink.
Claire Hiscott, deputy PCC of Avon and Somerset, said: "I'm very proud of what the Alliance continues to achieve; the group has recognised their individual and collective strengths and have come together to offer a range of support to those who need it most.
"As commissioners, which is a group spanning health, police, criminal justice and local authorities, we all have a stake in securing the best outcomes for survivors of these crimes."