Fans 'absolutely buzzing' for Women's World Cup final
Inspired football fans say they are "absolutely buzzing" for the Women's World Cup final.
England's Lionesses have reached the final for the first time after winning 3-1 against Australia on Wednesday.
Mia, from Bristol, said the team had been a huge inspiration for her as she continues to play with her local U14s team.
The 13-year-old has played since the age of four, and says she is especially a fan of midfielder Georgia Stanway.
"She plays in my position. I think when young people watch them [The Lionesses] they get inspired by them and how they play and take tips," she said.
"I play football most days. It makes me feel happy that I can show how good I am.
"I hope other girls wanting to play football keep going. Don't give up, just play your game and work as a team," added Mia.
Her dad Steve manages the U14s girls team at Mia's Bristol team.
He said Mia had always been "footy mad" but had been actively taking part in the sport over the past eight years.
"Since the Euros we've definitely seen a rise in girls wanting to come to training and get involved. They've been so inspired by the Lionesses.
"I'm absolutely buzzing for it on Sunday. The whole team is buzzing," he said.
Steve said the girls team would watch the big match together.
'Football posters everywhere'
Natasha Dell, from Somerset, is travelling in Australia and has managed to get tickets to watch the final with her sister.
She said she was "not the biggest football fan" but always watches England matches.
"There are lots of football posters up everywhere in Sydney and it seems that people are really embracing the World Cup here.
"I wasn't around when the men won it in 1966 but I'm very excited to hopefully see the women win," she added.
