Bristol man in hospital with suspected stab wounds
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing.
Police were called to the Guinea Lane/Fishponds Road area of Bristol at about 12:30 BST on Thursday after witnesses reported a man had been stabbed.
Officers searched the area and said they found the injured man at about 13:50 in Forest Avenue.
He was taken to hospital and is being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Early witness reports describe the suspect as a boy in his mid to late teens, of small build, wearing a black hoody and a mask, who made off from the scene on a private e-scooter, police said.
Avon and Somerset Police currently believe the incident was a targeted attack, with no evidence to suggest any wider threat to the community.
Police are continuing house-to-house enquiries and officers want to hear from anyone with information which could help.
They say they would especially like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.
