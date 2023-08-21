UWE Bristol: Nine-storey block of student flats approved
Plans for a nine-storey block of flats for 330 students near the University of the West of England (UWE) have been approved.
South Gloucestershire councillors granted planning permission for the "landmark" spiral-design building on a former B&Q site at Filton Retail Park.
This was despite concerns about road safety as the apartments will be near the ring road, just to the north.
Planning officer David Stockdale said the site was "highly sustainable".
He said it was located near two railway stations, bus routes, UWE's bus terminal and shops and that a nearby NHS building was higher.
Mr Stockdale added that the new site is next to a traffic lighted pedestrian crossing.
But Stoke Gifford Parish Council chairman Andrew Shore echoed the concerns about road safety and said there would be insufficient parking and loss of neighbours' privacy, while the building, ranging from five to nine storeys, was out of keeping with the area.
He said purpose-built student accommodation should be contained within the campus and not the other side of the dual carriageway.
Last year, more than 120 first-year students were living in Newport because UWE ran out of accommodation.
One resident told the committee: "We need to remember this is Stoke Gifford, not UWE Town."
She said the development would "swamp" existing facilities that were already under pressure.
"There is no need for a landmark building - we don't need fingers pointing at the sky, we need practical facilities," she added.
Councillor June Bamford (Conservative, Hanham) said: "The old B&Q site is very derelict and something needs to be done.
"We might have liked a community project there but nothing else is on offer and UWE do need more space for the students."
She said the building would have a "considerable visual impact" so planning officers must negotiate an acceptable final design as part of the conditions attached to the consent.
Members voted 7-1 to accept officers' recommendation to approve the plans.
