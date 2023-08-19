Family tribute 'wonderful' woman who died in Hartcliffe crash
- Published
Family members have paid tribute to a "wonderful" woman who died after she was hit by a car.
Carol Smith was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital on 13 August, police said.
The incident happened on Anton Bantock Way, in Hartcliffe, Bristol, on 2 June at around 05.30 BST.
In a tribute, her family said she was a "fantastic wife, mother and nan who was tragically taken from us".
"She will be sadly missed by her husband Keith, son Wayne, daughter Joanne and grandsons Owen and Louise," they said.
"This is such a tragic wasted life; she was a wonderful person who will be sadly missed, not only by her family, but by all who knew her."
Avon and Somerset Police said their thoughts "are with her loved ones during this time".
"They are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer," it added.
A man in his 30s has since been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident as enquiries continue.
