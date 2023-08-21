One of Bristol's first black bus workers marks 90th birthday
One of the oldest Windrush residents in Bristol has celebrated turning 90.
Cherry Hartley arrived in the city in 1960 travelling from the Caribbean to answer the call to work after the war.
She became one of the first black bus conductors in the city following the Bristol bus boycott, which overturned a ban on black and Asian people working for the Bristol Omnibus Company.
Mrs Hartley said it has been a "rough life, but determination and ambition" got her through.
She was joined by five generations of her family, including great, great, great grandchildren, as she celebrated her birthday at the Malcolm X centre in St Pauls on Saturday.
Mrs Hartley worked as a conductor on the Bristol buses from 1969 to 1974, after the boycotts led to the Race Relations Act of 1965.
She said it was "the worst" job due to the amount of racist verbal attacks from passengers.
"When they reached their destination there was swearing and they gave me hell," she said.
"If they were rude to me I'd empty the bus and make them walk."
She then went on to work as a theatre nurse assistant at the Homeopathic hospital in Bristol after 1974.
Mrs Hartley's children had followed her from Jamaica to the UK almost a year after she arrived in 1960.
But her husband in Jamaica, Manuel Alderman Hartley, died from a poisoning and never made it to the UK.
"I didn't give up," she said.
Throughout her life she spent a lot of time making clothes for herself and her family.
She even made a special outfit for the late Princess Campbell, Bristol's first black ward sister, to wear at her funeral.
"We were very good friends and I was with her all the time. I make people clothes and I dress them when they're gone," she said.
"I've stopped sewing now though. I believe I have too much clothes."
Reflecting on reaching her 90th birthday, Mrs Hartley said: "I'm proud, very, very proud.
She added that she is "rich, but not with money".
"I'm rich with my family. They follow what granny says," she said
"It has been a rough life but determination and ambition, coupled up with the father in heaven, is what has taken me through until now."
