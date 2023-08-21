Cribbs Causeway roundabout: Lane closures for emergency sewer repairs
Lane closures will be in place for several weeks at a busy Bristol roundabout for emergency sewer works.
Wessex Water is repairing a damaged sewer at the San Andreas roundabout, located at one of the entrances to The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.
It said the work is needed to repair a clay sewer following "third-party damage" and lane closures will be in place on Merlin Road and Highwood Road.
The work started on Monday and will last until 29 September.
The San Andreas roundabout connects traffic to Charlton Hayes along Highwood Road and out towards Aerospace Bristol via Hayes Way.
A Wessex Water spokesperson said: "We're sorry for any traffic delays caused by this urgent and essential work on our sewer network."
