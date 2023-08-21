McBraida Bridgeyate factory granted permission to expand
An aerospace company has been granted permission to double the size of its HQ near homes on the outskirts of Bristol.
Engineering company McBraida will grow its site near Bath Road in Bridgeyate, Bristol.
South Gloucestershire Council management committee unanimously approved the application on 17 August.
Nearly 60 nearby residents had objected to the plans, raising concerns over road safety due to extra lorries coming out of a new exit.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service say residents were also concerned that the larger building will be overbearing and overlook nearby properties.
Siston Parish Council chairman Andrew Stacey told the meeting the design was "oppressive and depressive" and out of keeping in a residential area.
He said the additional storey at the front and back of the plant would strip the surrounding area of its character and heritage, while the extension would require the demolition of two houses.
Resident Judith Robson told the committee that noise from the business, which makes precision-machined parts for the aviation industry, was already a problem.
"We are not against McBraida being successful, but we are against the overdevelopment of this site and are highly concerned about safety for road and pedestrian users."
Ward councillor Sam Bromiley (Conservative, Parkwall & Warmley) said the expansion would bring the building too close to neighbouring homes, and that the new road junction would mean the loss of part of the adjacent common.
But Adam McBraida told members that the fourth-generation family company was proud to be part of the community and the aerospace industry.
"We're not outsiders seeking profit, we are locals investing in a shared future," said Mr McBraida.
He said the factory in Bridgeyate, which opened in 1959 and employs 180 staff, was too cramped and was stifling its operations and ability to harness new technologies.
Safeguarded employment zone
Principal planning officer David Stockdale said the council had designated the site as a "safeguarded employment zone".
He said the proposals were acceptable and that no windows would overlook the nearest homes.
Mr Stockdale said the council's landscape officer, ecologist and economic development team were happy with the redevelopment and that there was no objection from the noise protection department.
Cllr June Bamford (Conservative, Hanham) said: "It's always difficult to marry industrial expansion in a residential area.
She said noise was a slight concern because the factory operated 24 hours a day and that road safety concerns were "worrying".
Planning permission means the factory floor space will double from 2,549sq m 5,002sq m and office space from 414sq m to 1,068sq m.
