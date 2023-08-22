'Inspirational' founder of Bristol Hawks Gymnastics dies aged 90
The founder of a well-known gymnastics club has died at the age of 90.
Michael May and his wife Elaine May created Bristol Hawks Gymnastics in Easton in 1992.
Mr May's family said he would be remembered by his loved ones and the wider community as a "kind and generous man".
His daughter Helen May said her father was an "inspirational" person, "with a great smile who changed so many peoples lives for the better".
"He lived his 90 years so well, achieved so much and will be fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched.
"Much loved and much missed he will forever live on in our memories, I feel so proud and lucky that he was my dad," she continued.
Mr May and his wife opened the original Hawks gymnastics club in Devon at Hawkeshyde Motel and Leisure centre, before they moved to Bristol in 1987.
A week away from opening their new venture, a fire struck and they saw the building burn to the ground.
"Their tenacity and ability to seek out the positives enabled them to re-build and Bristol Hawks rose from the ashes," Helen May said.
All three of the couple's children represented Great Britain in gymnastics, with their youngest son James May becoming an Olympian in Barcelona in 1992.
'Kindness and compassion'
In 2014, the May family were awarded an Honorary Rushmoor Rose Bowl for services to gymnastics.
Bristol Hawks Gymnastics said: "We owe everything to Mike and would not be where we are today without him.
"His kindness, compassion and bravery will forever be remembered by his loved ones and our extended gym family."
