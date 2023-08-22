Rare car made out of wood put up for auction by Bristol teacher
- Published
A rare car that was made out of wood by a teacher 35 years ago is being put up for auction.
Wood and metal work teacher John Brazier from Bristol made a wooden car from a kit in the 1980s.
The car was designed by William Towns, who also designed the Aston Martin Lagonda.
He sold the car's building instructions from his home in Gloucestershire, and it's believed that fewer than 100 made it onto the road.
Mr Brazier said he decided to build the car as a "challenge".
"I like challenges and I like making things I like," he said.
He registered the car in 1988, and it would become known by his students at the Brislington Comprehensive as the "popemobile".
It was his family's main car for over 13 years.
However, illness has been stopping Mr Brazier from driving the car, which is why he decided to sell it.
"I wanted people to see it because it is a pity for it to just rot away in my garage," he said.
The auction will take place on 1 September at the Auctioneum in Bath.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk