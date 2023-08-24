Kittens left on doorstep of rescue centre in Brislington
- Published
A moses basket full of kittens was left on the doorstep of an animal shelter.
Christine Bayka, the founder of The Moggery Cat and Kitten Rehoming Centre in Bishopston, Bristol, found the kittens on Tuesday evening.
She said the basket contained 26 kittens of different ages who appeared to be from four or five litters.
The centre is urging cat owners to get their pets neutered and chipped, and said: "This is a perfect example of things getting out of hand."
Ms Bayka, who has run the centre for 26 years, was working alone when she heard a loud banging at the door at about 19:00 BST.
When she found the basket of kittens, she immediately brought them inside and discovered that they were all filthy and flea-ridden.
With the help of a colleague, she bathed the kittens and gave them clean beds, before dividing them up into estimated age groups.
The older kittens - who are estimated to be five to six weeks old - are being cared for at The Moggery, whilst the nine youngest kittens - who are estimated to be only two or three weeks old - are being fostered and bottle fed by Ms Bayka.
She said: "It is frightening, the amount of people who sell kittens online when rescues are bursting at the seams.
"Rescues are concerned for the welfare of the cat, and everything we know about the cat we will tell owners."
Ms Bayka advised pet owners on low incomes to look at the centre's Assisted Neutering Program to prevent unnecessary reproduction and overpopulation.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk