Burst pipe in Bristol could leave people with no water
- Published
A main water pipe has burst causing customers to potentially wake up to no water.
Bristol Water said a team of inspectors was investigating the Portway area to find the location of the leak.
Customers in the area may be waking up in the morning to no water or low pressure, Bristol Water added.
The company said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our team are working as quickly as possible to locate the leak."
